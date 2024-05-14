Tata Technologies wants to diversify into EVs and semi-conductors. Will competition and pressure play spoilsport?

In 2010, Ratan Tata met Warren Harris, then the chief operating officer of Tata Technologies, at his fourth-floor office in Bombay House, soon after the launch of the Nano. On a white board, the then chairman of Tata Sons drew a rough sketch of a four-wheeler and asked Harris to develop an electric vehicle (EV) which would be as frugal in terms of pricing as the Nano. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) target for the team was $20,000, at a time when the battery pack alone cost $12,000 to $13,000.
Despite what seemed like an impossible task, in just a few months the team put together a demonstrator. In 2012, it unveiled the electric MObility (eMO) engineering study concept at the North American International Auto Show, where the Tesla Model S was also unveiled. “Over the last 10 years, we’ve taken the IP from there and used it on client vehicles,” says Harris.
