With their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, eager cricket fans in Ahmedabad face-off for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage to be held tonight in Dubai, October 24, 2021. Heightened tension and expectations are rife as the mother of all rivalries gets played out after three years, when the two teams met last.



Image: Amit Dave / Reuters