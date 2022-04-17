Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Tourists at the double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat village in Meghalaya, Northeast India. These simple but sturdy suspension bridges are created by shaping the growth of tree roots across streams by the indigenous Khasi tribes of the region. These bridges have been included on the tentative list of UNESCO’s 2022 World Heritage Sites