By Forbes India
Published: Apr 17, 2022 02:16:09 PM IST

Tourists at the double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat village in Meghalaya, Northeast India. These simple but sturdy suspension bridges are created by shaping the growth of tree roots across streams by the indigenous Khasi tribes of the region. These bridges have been included on the tentative list of UNESCO’s 2022 World Heritage Sites

Image: David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

