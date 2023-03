Afghan women stage a protest for their rights to mark International Women's Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 8, 2023. In recent months, the Taliban’s restrictions on the role of women in public life have tightened further. Women are banned from attending all universities and prevented from working for international organisations.

Image : AFP





