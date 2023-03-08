Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  4. Dr S Bala Vignesh says hypertension: A major risk factor for heart disease

Effective management of hypertension can reduce the risk of fatal cardiovascular events

BRAND CONNECT | PAID POST
Published: Mar 8, 2023 02:19:00 PM IST
Updated: Mar 8, 2023 03:14:17 PM IST

Dr S Bala Vignesh says hypertension: A major risk factor for heart diseaseHypertension has severe adverse effects on health, with the most significant impact on the heart. Hypertension is considered a silent killer as it can induce heart failure, heart attack, kidney damage, vision impairment, stroke, and other chronic health manifestations. It is a chronic long-term condition that remains undiagnosed unless clinically detected by the doctor.

Ways to Beat High BP

Knowing your risk factors and being vigilant about your vitals can help reduce the risk of the manifestation. Individuals with elevated risk should:

Go for regular check-ups (at least once in three months). This will help to keep a check on your vitals and assist in timely interventions.

Monitor the salt intake. Excessive salt can cause your blood pressure to rise. According to dietary recommendations, daily salt consumption should be restricted to 4 to 6 gm.

Being physically active and indulging in the proper exercise can also help keep your blood pressure in check by relieving stress and maintaining healthy body weight.

Adopting the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating plan

Recent studies at four leading US universities highlighted that hypertension could be significantly reduced by adopting the DASH eating plan. The DASH diet plan recommends a daily intake of:

  • Whole grains 7 servings
  • Fruits and vegetables 4-5 servings
  • Dairy products three servings
  • Fats and oils 2-3 servings

Furthermore, it emphasizes restricting sweets, nuts, seeds, and dry beans to just 4-5 servings per week.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

