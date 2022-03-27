  1. Home
Photo Of The Day: Into the wild

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 27, 2022 02:51:33 PM IST
Updated: Mar 27, 2022 02:58:11 PM IST

Forest department workers release newly-hatched Olive Ridley turtles on a beach near a hatchery in Chennai after their eggs were collected by the volunteers and forest department workers lying along the coastline of Bay of Bengal. March 26, 2022
Image: Arun Sankar / AFP

