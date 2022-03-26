  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Fila2022 Celebrating Entrepreneurship

Photo Of The Day: Fila2022 Celebrating Entrepreneurship

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 26, 2022 04:30:24 PM IST
Updated: Mar 26, 2022 05:51:14 PM IST

Girish Mathrubootham (third from left) is awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year trophy by Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2022 in Mumbai, 22 March, 2022. Flanking them are Santosh Menon (left), Chief Content Officer, Network 18 and Avinash Kaul (right), CEO Network 18 (Broadcast) & MD, AETN 18.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Piyush Goyal: It's now a race between the manufacturing and services sector to reach $1 trillion exports in 10 years