Girish Mathrubootham (third from left) is awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year trophy by Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2022 in Mumbai, 22 March, 2022. Flanking them are Santosh Menon (left), Chief Content Officer, Network 18 and Avinash Kaul (right), CEO Network 18 (Broadcast) & MD, AETN 18.

