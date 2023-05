People queue up to deposit Rs2000 currency notes at SBI Bank in Noida, Delhi-NCR on May 23, 2023—on the day that the process of exchanging or depositing the notes was started across the country. The Rs2000 notes were introduced to replenish the shortage of currency during demonetisation.

Image: Sunil Ghosh/HT via Getty Images





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.