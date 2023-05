Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat talk all things 'Kennedy' with Meenakshi Shedde

Anurag Kashyap says that 'Kennedy', a buzzy fictional thriller based on a real-life incident in locked-down Mumbai, fulfils all his cinematic fantasies. Watch as he and actor Rahul Bhat take film journalist Meenakshi Shedde through the film's journey, just ahead of its Cannes premiere