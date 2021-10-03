  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Life goes on

Photo of the day: Life goes on

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 3, 2021 11:44:00 AM IST
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 11:47:39 AM IST

A flood-affected villager prepares spices for cooking inside her flooded house in Howrah district of India’s West Bengal state on October 2, 2021.

Image: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Flipkart Dhaamal: The new way of 'shoppertainment' this festive season beckons Big Billion Days 2021