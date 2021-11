People watch a movie from their cars during a premiere screening at Jio Drive-in, India's first open air rooftop drive-in cinema in Mumbai on November 5, 2021.  The Reliance Retail and PVR venture, which can accommodate around 290 vehicles, opened with Akshay Kumar-fronted "Sooryavanshi" this Diwali weekend.



Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP