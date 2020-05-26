Photo of the day: Locusts attack Jaipur, Rajasthan

JAIPUR, INDIA - MAY 25: A swarm of locusts around apartments near the Railway Station on May 25, 2020 in Jaipur, India. The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations in its latest locust bulletin on May 21 said the insects spring breeding has continued in Iran and southwest Pakistan and that they will be moving to the India-Pakistan border till at least early July. Already 38,308 hectares in 22 out of 33 districts of Rajasthan are under locust attack, according to the state government. They have reached as far as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, after entering from Pakistan in April.

Image: Himanshu Vyas/Hindustan Times via Getty Images