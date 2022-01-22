Sotheby's auction marks the first-ever release of the Louis Vuitton x Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers created by Virgil Abloh (for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Collection) in New York City on January 21, 2022. Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent.



Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images



