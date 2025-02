An aerial view of pilgrims taking a holy dip in Sangam, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. India's Kumbh Mela festival wraps up on February 26, with final ritual river bathing ceremonies ending six weeks of celebration that organisers say have been attended by hundreds of millions of devotees.

Image: Jalees Andrabi / AFPTV / AFP