Devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of 'Mahavir Jayanti' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism, in Chennai on April 4, 2023.

Image: R.Satish Babu / AFP





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.