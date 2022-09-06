India@75: A nation in the making
Photo of the day: Marketing space

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 6, 2022 01:07:23 PM IST
Updated: Sep 6, 2022 02:30:13 PM IST

Photo of the day: Marketing spaceLocal visitors listen to a representative of the Russian Space Agency 'Roscosmos' at a stall on the inaugural day of the 7th edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2022 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Center in Bengaluru on September 5, 2022. As the main successor to the Soviet space program, Roscosmos' legacy includes the world's first satellite, first human spaceflight, and Salyut, the first space station. It is also a major partner in the International Space Station.

Image: Manjunath Kiran / AFP

