  4. Photo of the day: Merci Gisele

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 20, 2024 12:40:52 PM IST
Updated: Dec 20, 2024 12:44:31 PM IST

Gisele Pelicot (C) arrives with her lawyer Antoine Camus (R) at the courthouse in Avignon on December 19, 2024, for the verdict in the trial of her ex-husband, with 50 others, accused of drugging her and orchestrating multiple rapes over nearly a decade. A court in the French southern town of Avignon sentenced her ex-husband to the maximum term of 20 years in jail for committing and orchestrating her mass rapes with dozens of strangers he recruited online. Dominique Pelicot, who had already confessed to the crimes, was earlier found guilty by the court after an over three-month trial that shocked France and turned his former wife Gisele into a feminist hero. The court also convicted his 50 co-defendants in the case, with no acquittals.

Image: Clement Mahoudeau / AFP

