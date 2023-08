Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi poses for a photo with fellow BRICS leaders South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President of China Xi Jinping on the closing day of The BRICS summit in Sandton, South Africa on August 24, 2023. Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the Summit and agreed on early disengagement and de-escalation of military tensions along the borders at Ladakh.

Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images