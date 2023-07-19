Photo of the day: Moichara time

Farmers participate in the rural cattle race named "Moichara" ahead of harvesting season in the Baghmari village of Kolkata, West Bengal, India on July 18, 2023. For decades, this festival takes place in many rural villages and farmers from neighbouring villages come to participate in the race. The primary purpose of this cattle race is to test the capacity of the cattle before starting the cultivation in the rainy season and increase the fertility of the land.

Image: Dipayan Bose/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



