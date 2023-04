Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2023. At the meeting, Ms Sitharaman emphasised the importance of coordinated global action to address debt vulnerability in low and middle-income countries.

Image: Stefani Reynolds / AFP





