Photo of the Day: Monuments open up, Taj remains shut

Tourists take their pictures in front of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site of Qutub Minar complex, on July 06, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Barring the iconic Taj Mahal, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Monday opened for the public the historical monuments which had remained closed for several months after the Indian government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far claimed 20,000 lives and caused nearly 7 hundred thousand infections besides severely affecting the country's economy. Security guards posted at several of the monuments, however, said there had hardly been any visitors as people were still apprehensive about catching the deadly virus. Under new guidelines, visitors can only visit ASI-protected monuments by acquiring online tickets, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and undergoing temperature checks

Image: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images