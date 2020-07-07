  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Monuments open up, Taj remains shut

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 7, 2020 11:58:42 AM IST
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 12:03:23 PM IST

taj mahal bgTourists take their pictures in front of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site of Qutub Minar complex, on July 06, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Barring the iconic Taj Mahal, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Monday opened for the public the historical monuments which had remained closed for several months after the Indian government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far claimed 20,000 lives and caused nearly 7 hundred thousand infections besides severely affecting the country's economy. Security guards posted at several of the monuments, however, said there had hardly been any visitors as people were still apprehensive about catching the deadly virus. Under new guidelines, visitors can only visit ASI-protected monuments by acquiring online tickets, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and undergoing temperature checks

Image: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni: What makes captain cool special?
Top 15 Entrepreneurs on the rise in 2020