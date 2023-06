US Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a Joint Meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington, DC.

Image: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



