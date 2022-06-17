  1. Home
Photo of the day: On the path of fire

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 17, 2022 12:53:02 PM IST
Updated: Jun 17, 2022 12:59:36 PM IST

Photo of the day: On the path of fireProtesters shout slogans after setting a train on fire during a demonstration against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the Army, Navy, and Air Force at a railway station in Secunderabad on June 17, 2022. 
Image: Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images

