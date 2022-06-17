Photo of the day: On the path of fire

Protesters shout slogans after setting a train on fire during a demonstration against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the Army, Navy, and Air Force at a railway station in Secunderabad on June 17, 2022.

Image: Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images

