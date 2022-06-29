Photo of the day: On the winning path

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jun 29, 2022 03:49:10 PM IST
Updated: Jun 29, 2022 03:55:08 PM IST

Photo of the day: On the winning pathThe India team celebrated with the Stake.com Trophy after the LevelUp11 Second Men's T20 International match between Ireland and India at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. India beat Ireland by 4 runs in the high-scoring thriller and clinched the 2-match series 2-0.
Image: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

