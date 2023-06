Serbia's Novak Djokovic (back) shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia after his victory during their men's singles semi-final match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 9, 2023.

