  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep15: Will Poole on investing in resilient founders in the global south

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Will Poole, co-founder and managing partner of Capria Ventures, talks about the opportunities and challenges in investing in the global south. Will started his career with a computer science degree 40 years ago and worked at some of the biggest names in tech, including Sun Microsystems and Microsoft, before turning to VC investing. A significant part of that career involves working in India, where in his own words, an early lesson was about finding "resilient founders." He also talks about why he wants every company in Capria's portfolio to have a generative AI strategy

