A person walks their Golden Retriever pet dog on the snow covered Champ de Mars, close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris on January 9, 2024. A cold snap on January 9, 2024 is effecting northeastern France, the Massif Central, and six departments in the northwest, including La Manche, which have been placed on orange alert for what promises to be the coldest day of the week in France.

Image: Ludovic Marin / AFP