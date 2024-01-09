Explained: Why Sony might call off the merger with Zee Entertainment

As news of the Sony Group calling off the proposed $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment’s India operations came out, shares of Zee Entertainment crashed by 10 percent to Rs 249 per share on January 9. However, Zee Entertainment soon issued a clarification stating the news of the Sony-Zee merger termination was baseless and factually incorrect. “Zee is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger,” the company said in a regulatory filing today. The merger was announced two years ago, in an attempt to create India’s largest broadcast company.