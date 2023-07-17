To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Disney reportedly explores sale of Star India—what does this mean for the ecosystem?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
103 Listen ins
 

Disney CEO Bob Iger is seeking strategic options for its business, including a joint venture or a sale, as part of a broader cost cutting and restructuring exercise at the company, according to recent reports including from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. Karan Taurani, senior VP and research analyst for media, consumer discretionary and internet, at Elara Capital, joins us on ToThePoint today to give us a sense what this means for India's entertainment ecosystem for TV broadcasting and the OTT businesses

