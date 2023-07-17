Disney reportedly explores sale of Star India—what does this mean for the ecosystem?

Disney CEO Bob Iger is seeking strategic options for its business, including a joint venture or a sale, as part of a broader cost cutting and restructuring exercise at the company, according to recent reports including from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. Karan Taurani, senior VP and research analyst for media, consumer discretionary and internet, at Elara Capital, joins us on ToThePoint today to give us a sense what this means for India's entertainment ecosystem for TV broadcasting and the OTT businesses