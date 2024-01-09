Hollywood kick-starts the awards season with the Golden Globes 2024





The film, a biographical thriller, chronicles the career of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb".Based on Alasdair Gray's novel, this comedy-drama riff remixes the Frankenstein tale into a young woman's journey of self-discovery.The story ofwas staggering in its ambition and scale. It was plotted by Nolan, writing the script in first person, with a nuanced understanding of the moral and political struggles of the physicist.After a call 'out of the blue' from Nolan, Murphy was quoted as saying he knew he "had six months to really go in." Known for portraying morally ambiguous characters, Murphy delved into the complex character with exceptional skill and dedication.Coming from a native background herself, Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who lives through the murders of dozens of Osage people in Oklahoma in the 1920s. This breakout role has received much critical acclaim to date.It is a series that centres on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch. A mastery of narrative form characterised, and the series was structured like a news cycle.As one of the three self-involved adult siblings vying to take over the family-run media conglomerate, Culkin plays a character who "grew up never having to suffer consequences, and so he doesn't really know what that means to suffer consequences."Playing a billionaire media tycoon's only daughter in the series, Snook plays a character who is "prickly and needs a bit of a hug", in her words.The soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and strained familial relationships all add up to this frantic, fine soup of a series.The platonic chemistry between White and Edebiri in The Bear's claustrophobic kitchen grips the audience right into its third season.A dark comedy that follows two strangers as their lives converge during a road rage incident,immense success has thrust the spotlight on Wong, a star stand-up comedian. Wong said, "In terms of preparing, the thing that worried me the most was memorising all those lines. Sometimes, I'd have to memorise ten pages of dialogue in one day.…"Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy smash hit ended the year as the highest-grossing film of 2023, having raked in more than $1.4 billion since hitting theaters in July, which was described by Warner Bros as "reaching a barbillion". But that wasn't criterion enough to turn those nominations into globes.