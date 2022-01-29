  1. Home
  4. Photo Of The Day: Rest in peace

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 29, 2022 01:14:06 PM IST
Updated: Jan 29, 2022 06:12:59 PM IST

Buddhist monks stand by a pond during the cremation procession for Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh in Hue province, Vietnam on January 29, 2022. One of the world's most influential religious leaders​, Nhat Hạnh helped spread the practice of mindfulness. "No mud, no lotus," was one of his many brief sayings about the interdependent nature of all things​.
Image: Nhac Nguyen / AFP

