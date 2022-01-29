Buddhist monks stand by a pond during the cremation procession for Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh in Hue province, Vietnam on January 29, 2022. One of the world's most influential religious leaders, Nhat Hạnh helped spread the practice of mindfulness. "No mud, no lotus," was one of his many brief sayings about the interdependent nature of all things.
Image: Nhac Nguyen / AFP
