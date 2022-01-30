  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jan 30, 2022 01:38:55 PM IST
Updated: Jan 30, 2022 01:53:47 PM IST

A veterinary doctor treats an injured leopard in a hospital at Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Injured by poachers, the two year old leopard was rescued by forestry officials and brought to a local hospital for treatment.
Image: Sanjeev Gupta/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

