A veterinary doctor treats an injured leopard in a hospital at Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Injured by poachers, the two year old leopard was rescued by forestry officials and brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Image: Sanjeev Gupta/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

