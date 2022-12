Suvam Patra, son of Argentina football fan Shib Shankar Patra, displays a portrait of Lionel Messi inside his house painted in the team’s colours, in Ichhapur, around 35 km north of Kolkata on December 12, 2022. Argentina faces Croatia in the semifinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at 12.30 AM IST.

Image: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP







Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.