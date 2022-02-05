  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 5, 2022 01:35:54 PM IST
Updated: Feb 5, 2022 06:12:32 PM IST

A resident takes home an idol of Saraswati, the goddess representing knowledge and learning, in Kolkata, India, on February 04, 2022. Saraswati Puja is celebrated today, on the same day as Basant Panchami, heralding spring in the country.
Image: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images

