Yash Dhull, captain of India Under-19 cricket team celebrates ICC U19 Men's World Cup Trophy win at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with his teammates on February 05, 2022 in Antigua. India defeated England by four wickets to clinch the title for a record fifth time.

Image: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images





