Photo Of The Day: Five-times world champions

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 6, 2022 12:19:54 PM IST
Updated: Feb 6, 2022 01:15:29 PM IST

Yash Dhull, captain of India Under-19 cricket team celebrates ICC U19 Men's World Cup Trophy win at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with his teammates on February 05, 2022 in Antigua. India defeated England by four wickets to clinch the title for a record fifth time.
Image: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

