Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (front row, second from right), among other distinguished delegates, at the family picture for the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on March 17, 2025. The Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community today.

Image: MEAIndia via PTI Photo