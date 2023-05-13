Photo of the Day: The summer ritual

Rural women collect drinking water from a dry well, at Chintaman Wadi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, on May 12, 2023. Despite being surrounded by large dams, such as Bhatsa, Tansa and Vaitarna, the residents of the area suffer from the shortage of drinking water during the summer season as the wells dry up very quickly. So, the local administrative body provides water tankers that fill the wells with water every day.

