Photo of the Day: The summer ritual

By Forbes India
Published: May 13, 2023 10:23:26 AM IST
Updated: May 13, 2023 10:25:39 AM IST

Photo of the Day: The summer ritualRural women collect drinking water from a dry well, at Chintaman Wadi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, on May 12, 2023. Despite being surrounded by large dams, such as Bhatsa, Tansa and Vaitarna, the residents of the area suffer from the shortage of drinking water during the summer season as the wells dry up very quickly. So, the local administrative body provides water tankers that fill the wells with water every day.

Image: Sankhadeep Banerjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

