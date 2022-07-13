Photo of the day: Through the looking glass

Images captured by The James Webb Space Telescope (JSWT) are displayed on screens at Times Square, New York on July 12, 2022. Released one by one starting from 10:30 am Eastern (1430 GMT) at the Goddard Space Flight Center, the new images demonstrated the full power of the $10 billion observatory, which uses infrared cameras to gaze into the distant universe with unprecedented clarity. The JWST is the most powerful telescope launched into space and it reached its final orbit around the sun, approximately 930,000 miles from Earth's orbit, in January 2022.

Image: Yuki Iwamura / AFP





Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.