A view of the 14.5 km Zojila tunnel under construction at Baltal, Kashmir on September 28, 2021. A bi-directional tunnel of strategic significance, the Zojila tunnel is Asia’s longest at a height of more than 11,500 feet. It will provide all-weather, perennial connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, which is otherwise closed for winter months as the ancient Zojila pass is covered in snow and avalanches.