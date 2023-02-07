Photo of the day: Turkey earthquake: The aftershocks

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 7, 2023 04:15:32 PM IST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 04:22:28 PM IST

Earthquake survivors continue their wait for news of their loved ones trapped under a collapsed building on February 07, 2023, in Iskenderun, Turkey. The death toll has risen to over 9500 from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor that had caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria. WHO warns that it could increase eight-fold even as rescuers find more victims in the rubble.
Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images


