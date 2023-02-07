Photo of the day: Turkey earthquake: The aftershocks



Earthquake survivors continue their wait for news of their loved ones trapped under a collapsed building on February 07, 2023, in Iskenderun, Turkey. The death toll has risen to over 9500 from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor that had caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria. WHO warns that it could increase eight-fold even as rescuers find more victims in the rubble.

Image: Burak Kara/Getty Images







