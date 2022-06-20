  1. Home
Photo of the day: World Refugee Day

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 20, 2022 12:12:22 PM IST
Updated: Jun 20, 2022 12:22:11 PM IST

Photo of the day: World Refugee DayChildren of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan react to the camera from inside their makeshift tent on the outskirts of Lahore on June 19, 2022, on the eve of World Refugee Day.
Image: Arif Ali / AFP

