Photo of the day: World Wildlife Day 2023

KENYA: Lions are photographed ahead of 'World Wildlife Day' in the natural habitat of Maasai Mara, Kenya. Illegal poaching, drought, depletion of water resources and the destruction of their habitats have negatively affected the lives of animals in the Maasai Mara. World Wildlife Day has been celebrated by the United Nations (UN) on March 3 every year since 2013 to draw attention to wild plant and animal species and raise awareness about conservation efforts.

Image: Gerald Anderson/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.