Photo of the day: World Wildlife Day 2023

Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
By Forbes India
Published: Mar 3, 2023 02:56:00 PM IST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 03:02:50 PM IST

Photo of the day: World Wildlife Day 2023KENYA: Lions are photographed ahead of 'World Wildlife Day' in the natural habitat of Maasai Mara, Kenya. Illegal poaching, drought, depletion of water resources and the destruction of their habitats have negatively affected the lives of animals in the Maasai Mara. World Wildlife Day has been celebrated by the United Nations (UN) on March 3 every year since 2013 to draw attention to wild plant and animal species and raise awareness about conservation efforts.
Image: Gerald Anderson/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

