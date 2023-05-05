Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: Wrestlers unite

Photo of the day: Wrestlers unite

By Forbes India
Published: May 5, 2023 02:51:37 PM IST
Updated: May 5, 2023 03:01:55 PM IST

Photo of the day: Wrestlers uniteWrestler Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, along with Sangeeta Phogat, and injured Rahul Yadav address their supporters on the 12th day of wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar on May 4, 2023, in New Delhi, India. Speaking to the media, the grapplers said that their ongoing protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will continue and that they respect the Supreme Court's decision to close the sexual harassment plea filed by three women grapplers.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

