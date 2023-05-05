Montana Governor approves crypto bill beneficial for the industry

Image: Shutterstock

Another encouraging bill for mining firms gathered pace in Mississippi but could not proceed further. Currently, the US government would impose a 30% tax on crypto miners as a policy decision for the budget of the financial year 2024.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.