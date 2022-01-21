  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Young maverick

Photo Of The Day: Young maverick

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 21, 2022 02:49:43 PM IST
Updated: Jan 21, 2022 02:54:08 PM IST

Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, gestures following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport, after a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft, becoming the youngest female pilot to circle the planet alone, in Wevelgem, Belgium, January 20, 2022.
Image: Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
What to wear in the metaverse
Why sovereign funds are lapping up tech IPOs