Culture of creativity helps stars take risks: Anjali Menon

Anjali Menon is a filmmaker and writer from the Malayalam film industry



s recently as even 10 years ago, if somebody living in Mumbai had to watch a Malayalam film, they would have had to hunt down one of those remote theatres screening films in the language and watch them there. Then too, one could not be sure if the films would have subtitles or not. Those were all barriers to the audience. Now, since the Covid-19 pandemic, content across languages is available in the comfort of people’s homes. Regional film industries in the past have been curtailed by their distribution networks, marketing budgets and language access. Compared to the gargantuan mainstream industry forces, they did not stand a chance. I remember screening one show of my filmin the same theatre that was showing multiple shows of James Bond in Hindi! But now many of these barriers have lifted. This is what helps real creativity come to the fore.In the Malayalam film industry, we have had a history of being very responsive to technology. We have been quick to use or adapt to new things. The first 3D film in India (, 1984) was a Malayalam film. Even during this pandemic, there has been a will to continue filmmaking. Things in the industry that were earlier considered to be weaknesses have emerged as our strengths.The culture that we have is not a studio culture. It is much more the indie culture, where everyone in the cast and the crew collaborates to get a film made. If one is a large elephant, it is difficult to move when it rains, but if one is a quick-footed, nimble creature, then movement is much easier, and that is what has happened in our case. We tend to work with smaller budgets, have smaller crews, and work from a big space of solidarity and cooperation. In Malayalam cinema, even stars are willing to collaborate and take risks. Many actors are producers themselves. So it is not that they can exist insulated on an island of their own. If you look at a film like, for example, you have Fahadh Faasil right there, putting his faith in the film, willing to take the risk and support the creative vision, which matters a lot.I believe this culture has upheld the making of Malayalam cinema during Covid times. People in the industry, and audiences, have been adventurous and accepting of fresher content. Also, you have Malayalam cinema with much more ‘Covid-cognisant’ narratives on-screen, when a lot of cinemas and industries continue to be Covid-agnostic with their content.This also comes from a culture of having narratives rooted in the socio-political realities of the space that one is in. When Aashiq Abu makes a film like, for example, it is his reflection of something that has happened in Kerala in recent times. That kind of engagement and responsiveness to realistic scenarios sets this industry apart. It does not take 10 years to get something covered. People in the industry respond to it much quicker, and before you know it, a film will be out.Besides films made during Covid times, the availability of earlier Malayalam films with subtitles on OTT platforms has excited a much wider audience. They are now realising what kind of cinema has been made in Kerala and connecting to it.For the longest time, Malayalam cinema has had a content-driven approach and that has worked to our benefit during such times. Smart indie Malayalam films are receiving the same platforms as the heavily-vetted commissioned projects and they are evidently shining. Filmmakers are expanding the way they think, being true not just to their own audience and culture, but also others who are watching the films.Their confidence is inspired by producers who are willing to take risks; producers who say, ‘Let’s do a different story. We have an interesting narrative, so what can we do in this circumstance?’ Being flexible and adaptable have helped us. The result has been making relatable films not just for people in Kerala, but also for those outside the state—after all, truly local is truly global. Now, with OTT, it is easier to reach those audiences as well. The availability of this avenue during the pandemic is a big boon. It is a win-win situation because OTT players are also getting good content within the prices they are giving.

In the past few years, OTT platforms were more interested if a project was in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu rather than in Malayalam. But when audiences are evolving to being language agnostic, I hope OTTs will see the opportunity and invest in fresh content makers

