Nayanthara, the unconventional superstar

Actor and producer Nayanthara

Styling: Shaleena Nathani; Makeup and hair - Namrata Soni; Dress : Shehla Khan ; Jacket : All Staints; Shoes : Christian Louboutin; Rings: The Line and Jaipur Gems

Images: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India



Nayanthara uses the word ‘responsibility’ a lot during our long conversation. Responsibility towards her craft, the people she works with, her fans, and finally, towards herself. The actor says she does not take a single day of work for granted, and that statement rings true when she arrives ahead of time at a studio in Chennai for the Forbes India photoshoot on a Sunday morning in September. Once she faces the camera, she knows exactly what to do and what she wants, yet always takes a minute between shots to genially consult and collaborate with others in the room.



“This is the most busy I have ever been,” she says, adding that she has been working round-the-clock for many years now, but the past few weeks have seen her simultaneously give her time and attention to multiple projects, across languages and genres, with each film being as big and as important as the other.





Making of the ‘Lady Superstar’

Leading by Example

(This story appears in the 22 October, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)