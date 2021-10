If you think you know it all, you stop growing: Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

(This story appears in the 22 October, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

ahesh Babu is currently immersed in the shooting offrom early morning to late night. Such is his focus on his latest movie that he has kept many commitments on hold.Born to actor Krishna and Indira, Babu, a superstar in Tollywood, made his acting debut as a child with a cameo in the Telugu film(1979). Since then, he has been part of box office successes such as(2001),(2003),(2006),(2011),(2015),(2018),(2019) and(2020), among others.His pan-India popularity has meant that he has been inundated with multiple offers from Bollywood for years. Though the 46-year-old is not averse to the idea of working in the Hindi film industry, he has maintained that Telugu cinema is his priority. He takes his role and responsibility so seriously that he once even apologised to his fans publicly for the failure of his films.Babu concedes that the pressure that comes with his profession can be nerve-wracking. In fact, the actor took a three-year break at the peak of his career in 2007 because he found it hard to handle it. His moviehad flopped the year after he had delivered a blockbuster hit with. In such times, it’s his family—wife Namrata Shirodkar, also an actor, and children Gautam and Sitara—who help him stay sane. The lockdowns gave the actor ample quality time with his ‘lifeline’. In an Instagram post in 2020, Shirodkar had shared a video of Babu and his daughter enjoying a ‘little teddy concert’ at home and wrote: ‘Only she can bring out the child in him.’In an email interview with, the actor, who has 22 brand endorsements in his kitty, speaks about his journey, adapting to the changing times, the impact of OTTs, future of theatres and what makes him happiest. Edited excerpts:The secret of my longevity is the unconditional love of my fans for which I am extremely grateful.In my profession, there is constant growth… if you think you know it all, you stop growing. Adapting to new technologies and new ideas is what will keep one ahead of his time, and that’s how I like to be.I’d like to believe that I’m a director’s actor.I was born into the South industry, and I’m extremely happy and successful here. And I would change nothing about it.I think all films—whether they are made in the North or South—are made with their own sensibilities, keeping in mind the many cultures that we are a part of. I think there is no real divide.I have always wanted to do the right film at the right time, if it was a Hindi film. And I think the time is now… my next is with SS Rajamouli sir [director of] and that will be in all languages.I personally think that a good film will generate interest and could possibly be remade. It could be in any language.Today, with all OTT platforms in place, there are no barriers of any sort. You can see a film of any language, in any language of your choice, and enjoy it as much, so everything and everyone is more accessible and approachable.Definitely.You can’t imagine a world without a theatre… most films are enjoyed on the big screen as opposed to on your mobile. My films specifically are catered for the big screen. Theatres are definitely here to stay.In this pandemic, I’ve learnt to appreciate the smaller things in life which on a normal day wouldn’t really matter. I spent some good quality time with my family, and on a lighter note, learnt how to swim as well.Well, I do things that I want to or feel I should do. I don’t have a plan or an agenda. If it’s in my capacity to help, I will, and I have. I think here it was important to make people aware about the importance of getting vaccinated. And I thought the best way would be to start with the villages I stand for.The love that I receive time and again from my fans keeps me going and drives me to work harder. I knew I wanted to act right from the beginning. My success is purely because of the unconditional love showered on me by them and I am who I am because of my fans.I’m currently working on. It is scheduled for a Sankranti release in January 2022.I’m always at home watching movies or chilling with my kids, my wife and my dogs when I am not working. I’m not a very outgoing person, so this is my happiest space.