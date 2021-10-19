CALLING ENTRIES: Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms for Class of 2022 now open





Fill this FORM if you are a successful Young Indian Entrepreneur.





Fill this FORM if you are a Young Indian Professional.





Every year, Forbes India strives to find 30 young and dynamic individuals who have made significant strides in the field they operate in.





This year, we have one new category—CRYPTOCURRENCY—and one revised category—SCIENCE & INNOVATION is now SCIENCE & DEEP TECH.





With the gold rush for cryptocurrency, its emergence as a new and upcoming asset class, and the feverish enthusiasm with which Indians, especially youngsters, are taking to it, we believe we may find some hidden gems striving to move the needle in India.





The Science & Innovation category, which always focussed on young innovators, is simply revised to put the spotlight on the major strides that are being taken in the Deep Tech sector in India—hence the category now is Science & Deep Tech.





The Forbes India 30 Under 30 2022 categories are:

1) Advertising, Marketing & Media

2) Agritech

3) Art

4) Clean Energy & Climate Change

5) Consumer Tech

6) Cryptocurrency

7) Design

8) Digital Content Creators

9) Ecommerce & Retail

10) Enterprise Technology

11) Entertainment

12) Fashion

13) Finance

14) Food & Hospitality

15) Health Care

16) Industry, Manufacturing & Energy

17) Music

18) NGOs & Social Entrepreneurship

19) Science & Deep Tech

20) Sports





The Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms for the Class of 2022 will be open till November 30, 2021. Take a look at our previous lists to get a sense of who made the cut, and read our methodology here.





You should be 30 years old on December 31, 2021.





The Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni is a stellar group and the 2021 30 Under 30 will be a worthy addition!





We look forward to your entries!





