CALLING ENTRIES: Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms for Class of 2022 now open

he nomination process to find our Class of 2022 for Forbes India 30 under 30 is now open. If you’re under 30 and will remain so till December 31, 2021, and you are an exceptional thinker or a young entrepreneur or professional, this is your chance to nominate yourself or someone you know for the coveted Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.
FORMS:
Fill this FORM
if you are a successful Young Indian Entrepreneur.
AND
Fill this FORM
if you are a Young Indian Professional.
Every year, Forbes India strives to find 30 young and dynamic individuals who have made significant strides in the field they operate in.
This year, we have one new category—CRYPTOCURRENCY—and one revised category—SCIENCE & INNOVATION is now SCIENCE & DEEP TECH.
With the gold rush for cryptocurrency, its emergence as a new and upcoming asset class, and the feverish enthusiasm with which Indians, especially youngsters, are taking to it, we believe we may find some hidden gems striving to move the needle in India.
The Science & Innovation category, which always focussed on young innovators, is simply revised to put the spotlight on the major strides that are being taken in the Deep Tech sector in India—hence the category now is Science & Deep Tech.
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 2022 categories are:
1) Advertising, Marketing & Media
2) Agritech
3) Art
4) Clean Energy & Climate Change
5) Consumer Tech
6) Cryptocurrency
7) Design
8) Digital Content Creators
9) Ecommerce & Retail
10) Enterprise Technology
11) Entertainment
12) Fashion
13) Finance
14) Food & Hospitality
15) Health Care
16) Industry, Manufacturing & Energy
17) Music
18) NGOs & Social Entrepreneurship
19) Science & Deep Tech
20) Sports
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms for the Class of 2022 will be open till November 30, 2021. Take a look at our previous lists
to get a sense of who made the cut, and read our methodology
here.
You should be 30 years old on December 31, 2021.
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni
is a stellar group and the 2021 30 Under 30 will be a worthy addition!
We look forward to your entries!
If you have any queries, ask us on any of our social media pages, and we'll get back to you.