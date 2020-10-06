CALLING NOMINATIONS for 2021 Forbes India 30 Under 30

The nominations process for the 2021 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list is now open!
This is the chance for all the under-30s to nominate themselves, or someone they know who is doing significant work in their field, to stand a chance to feature on the coveted Forbes India 30 Under 30
list. FORMS: This Form
is for successful Young Indian Entrepreneurs
AND This Form
is for Young Professionals.
This year, we have three new categories—Education, Music, and Clean Energy & Climate Change.
With the major strides that the education sector has taken in 2020, including a move to digital and the boom in the edtech space, we believe there are many young professionals and entrepreneurs who are changing the face of education in India and deserve their place in our 2021 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.
We’re bringing back the music category to give credence to the rapidly evolving independent music space in India, and young talent in mainstream Bollywood, of course!
If there’s one thing that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us, it is the urgency with which we need to address our climate challenge. Young activists, entrepreneurs and professionals are doing some great work in India to highlight this emergency and move the needle in Clean Energy & Climate Change. If you're one of them, this is your chance to be featured on the 2021 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.
We have also revised a couple of existing categories—Technology is now Enterprise Technology to include young entrepreneurs or professionals in the IT service providers space. This is to differentiate it from our other category—Consumer Tech—which will include any and all B2C tech startups and outstanding professionals working in these companies. The last revision is to our Science category, which is now Science and Innovation, to encourage young innovators of India to apply for the 2021 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.
Hence, our categories for 2021 are: Advertising, Agritech, Art, Clean Energy & Climate Change, Consumer Tech, Design, Digital Content Creators, Ecommerce & Retail, Enterprise Technology, Entertainment, Fashion, Finance, Food & Hospitality, Health Care, Industry, Manufacturing & Energy, Music, NGOs & Social Entrepreneurship, Science & Innovation, and Sports.
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms will be open till December 5th, 2020. Take a look at our previous lists
to get a sense of who made the cut, and read the previous methodology here
.
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni
is a stellar group and the 2021 30 Under 30 will be a worthy addition!
We look forward to your entries!
